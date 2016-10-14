Story highlights Americans can now bring back an unlimited amount of Cuban cigars

Tourists are already emptying some stores of the most popular brands

Havana, Cuba (CNN) For decades, Cuban cigars have been famous in the US for their intense, earthy flavor and near-unattainability.

The US embargo against Cuba prevented Americans from bringing home Cuban cigars, even if they were purchased in third countries.

Two years ago the limit was eased, but travelers could still bring home only $100 worth.

Perhaps suspecting that US sanctions would last for a while, shortly before President and cigar aficionado John F. Kennedy signed the embargo into law in 1962, he sent aide Pierre Salinger to buy all the Cuban smokes he could find in Washington, DC.