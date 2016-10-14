Colombia extends ceasefire with FARC rebels

Story highlights Colombian president extends ceasefire after meeting students

Decision follows referendum defeat for peace agreement

(CNN) Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has extended by two months a ceasefire with the country's largest armed rebel group -- the FARC.

The ceasefire was due to expire at the end of October. Santos has extended it as he tries to breathe new life into a peace deal that was rejected by Colombians in a referendum earlier this month.

"I have made the decision to extend the bilateral ceasefire until the December 31," Santos said, according to a state-run news agency.

Santos, who won this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to cement a peace agreement, is attempting to end the rebel group's bloody, 52-year battle against the state.

An estimated 220,000 people have been killed in the conflict which has brought terror, misery and death to generations of Colombians -- and displaced as many as 5 million people.

Read More