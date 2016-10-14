Boko Haram commanders released as part of Chibok girls deal

(CNN) "A number of Boko Haram commanders" were released as part of the process in which the Islamist militant group released 21 Chibok schoolgirls this week, a source close to the negotiations between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government said. The Nigerian government has denied that prisoners were exchanged. The girls' release was "not a swap," the Nigerian information minister said Thursday. "It is a release, the product of painstaking negotiations and trust on both sides."