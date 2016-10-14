Breaking News

Boko Haram commanders released as part of Chibok girls deal

Updated 11:03 AM ET, Fri October 14, 2016

(CNN)"A number of Boko Haram commanders" were released as part of the process in which the Islamist militant group released 21 Chibok schoolgirls this week, a source close to the negotiations between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government said. The Nigerian government has denied that prisoners were exchanged. The girls' release was "not a swap," the Nigerian information minister said Thursday. "It is a release, the product of painstaking negotiations and trust on both sides."

Developing story - more to come