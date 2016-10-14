The fabulous coffins of Ghana

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Get the party started – Funerals are often uplifting occasions in Ghana, where it is widely believed that death is the beginning of an afterlife, and the deceased should receive a rapturous send off.



A tradition has emerged within this culture of "proverb coffins" (abebuu adekai), which pay tribute to the occupant with a personalized and often spectacular design. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style The roots – According to legend, the first abebuu adekai was created in the 1950s when a "palanquin" carriage was made for a tribal leader in the shape of a cocoa pod. But the leader died suddenly, and quick-thinking subjects buried him in the pod.



This inspired young carpenter Seth Kane Kwei to establish his own novelty coffin studio in the town of Teshie, and the The Kane Kwei Carpentry Workshop (above) remains popular to this day. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Maiden flight – One of the first creations of the workshop was this coffin for Kane Kwei's grandmother, who had never traveled in a plane but was fascinated by the new mode of transport.



Shortly after, a boat design was requested for a fisherman, and the practice was up and running. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Chips off the block – The abebuu adekai spread rapidly through the Greater Accra Region, with many of the leading figures emerging from the Kane Kwei stable.



Legendary carpenter Paa Joe, seen with a piano design, was Kwei's nephew and apprentice, and he went on to establish his own popular studio. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Spreading the wood – Daniel "Hello" Mensah, was an apprentice for Paa Joe, before launching his own practice the "Hello Design Coffin Works." Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Artistic license – The coffins have become increasingly creative as the industry is established. This one is a crayfish at the "Hello" studio. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Smile, please – This may have been ordered for a photographer. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Departing in style – One customer will be well dressed at their funeral. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Art and craft – Creating the coffins is intensive labor, and can take several weeks to produce.



The artisans typically use light, white wood from the indigenous Wawa tree, although mahogany is sometimes used for exports. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Going global – Most of the coffins for local sales cost under $1,000, although pieces sold abroad can be more expensive.



The record price for abebuu adekai is a Paa Joe design that fetched $7930 through a London auction house. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Fine art – Many works from Kane Kwei alumni have been featured at leading art galleries around the world, such as this piece from Paa Joe at the Jack Bell gallery in London. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Red hot – This spicy design was on display in Osnabrueck, northern Germany, also from Paa Joe. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Reptile house – This coffin carved in the shape of a frilled lizard was made by the Paa Joe workshop for Festival Melbourne 2006. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Working overtime – The original Kane Kwei workshop is still thriving under the leadership of his son Cedi Anang and grandson Eric Adjetey Anang.



The shop reportedly produces up to 20 coffins each month, and sends around 100 abroad each year. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Business booming – There are now at least a dozen workshops in the Accra region and a growing market for abebuu adekai. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Pushing the boundaries – Few designs are off-limits, as this machine gun coffin indicates. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: Journey to the other side in style Wildlife in death – Animals remain popular choice, such as this red rooster. Hide Caption 17 of 18