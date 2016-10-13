Breaking News

Hurricane Matthew death toll in South Carolina reaches 4

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 5:09 PM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

People wade through floodwaters with a boat in Nichols, South Carolina, on Monday, October 10. Hurricane Matthew caused flooding and damage in the Southeast -- from Florida to North Carolina -- after slamming Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean.
People wade through floodwaters with a boat in Nichols, South Carolina, on Monday, October 10. Hurricane Matthew caused flooding and damage in the Southeast -- from Florida to North Carolina -- after slamming Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean.
Workers repair downed power lines in Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 10.
Workers repair downed power lines in Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 10.
Rescue teams maneuver through floodwaters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on October 10. President Barack Obama has declared a major disaster in North Carolina and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.
Rescue teams maneuver through floodwaters in Lumberton, North Carolina, on October 10. President Barack Obama has declared a major disaster in North Carolina and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.
Floodwaters inundate a home in Lumberton on October 10.
Floodwaters inundate a home in Lumberton on October 10.
Floodwaters surround a house in Nichols, South Carolina, on October 10.
Floodwaters surround a house in Nichols, South Carolina, on October 10.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley checks flooding near Nichols on October 10.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley checks flooding near Nichols on October 10.
Floodwaters surround power lines near Nichols on October 10.
Floodwaters surround power lines near Nichols on October 10.
Without power in the hurricane&#39;s aftermath, Missy Zinc shines a light so her husband, Shawn, can prepare steaks to grill in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Sunday, October 9.
Without power in the hurricane's aftermath, Missy Zinc shines a light so her husband, Shawn, can prepare steaks to grill in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Sunday, October 9.
Anthony Writebol, left, and his cousin Melissa Hill paddle past a stranded tractor-trailer in Lumberton on October 9.
Anthony Writebol, left, and his cousin Melissa Hill paddle past a stranded tractor-trailer in Lumberton on October 9.
A man clings to a road sign after trying to swim out to help a stranded truck driver in Hope Mills, North Carolina, on October 9. Both were rescued.
A man clings to a road sign after trying to swim out to help a stranded truck driver in Hope Mills, North Carolina, on October 9. Both were rescued.
People stop and take pictures of Highway 58, which was flooded in Nashville, North Carolina, on October 9.
People stop and take pictures of Highway 58, which was flooded in Nashville, North Carolina, on October 9.
Boats are pushed up among twisted docks in Hilton Head on October 9.
Boats are pushed up among twisted docks in Hilton Head on October 9.
Rescue workers help several dogs that were trapped in homes in Pinetops, North Carolina, on October 9.
Rescue workers help several dogs that were trapped in homes in Pinetops, North Carolina, on October 9.
A section of Wayne Memorial Drive was washed out in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
A section of Wayne Memorial Drive was washed out in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
John Tweedy wades into the swift-moving floodwaters surrounding his business in McClellanville, South Carolina, on Saturday, October 8.
John Tweedy wades into the swift-moving floodwaters surrounding his business in McClellanville, South Carolina, on Saturday, October 8.
A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on October 8.
A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, on October 8.
Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8.
Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on October 8.
A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8.
A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina, on October 8.
A downed tree and power lines block a road on Georgia&#39;s St. Simons Island on October 8.
A downed tree and power lines block a road on Georgia's St. Simons Island on October 8.
A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on October 8.
A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on October 8.
Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7.
Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7.
Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7.
Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets of St. Augustine, Florida, on October 7.
Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7.
A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida, on October 7.
A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia&#39;s Tybee Island on October 7.
Preston Payne tries to hold his umbrella on Georgia's Tybee Island on October 7.
Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
Damage in Cocoa Beach.
Damage in Cocoa Beach.
Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
People leave Disney&#39;s Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country&#39;s easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
Story highlights

  • Latest death reported in Dillon County, joining two deaths in Florence County and one in Richland County
  • Neighboring state North Carolina has received more attention in the wake of Hurricane Matthew

(CNN)At least four people have died in South Carolina as a result of flooding from Hurricane Matthew, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Thursday.

The newest reported fatality occurred in Dillon County, joining two deaths in Florence County and one in Richland County. She did not provide further details.
    Neighboring state North Carolina has received more attention in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, with new reports of death and devastation each day.
    But South Carolina has had problems of its own, from storm-related damage, flooding and power outages. There are still 11 shelters open in South Carolina, housing 372 residents. Six schools are still closed.
    But progress has been steady, Haley said.
    Power outages are down to 75,000 customers from a high of 861,000 the day after the storm.
    All bridges except one leading to the coast are open and coastal bridges are fully operational.