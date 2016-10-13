Story highlights New interactive exhibit presents visitors with challenges refugees and migrants face

Visitors pick mock goods, only to give them up throughout the exhibit to pay or barter for goods

The exhibit is currently in Boston, traveling next to Pittsburgh

Washington (CNN) If you had 30 seconds to gather a few essentials before being forced to flee your homeland, what would you take? A passport? A cell phone? Water? Or cash, medicine and baby formula?

It's the kind of decision Doctors Without Borders is bringing to life in a new traveling exhibition " Forced From Home ." Tour guides have visitors make tough decisions at each stage of the interactive exhibit, simulating the challenges refugees and migrants face as they flee their homes.

"It was really heartbreaking," said visitor Caitrin Keiper. "As I went through, I have a baby boy, and I was just imagining being one of these mothers who has a baby or perhaps more than one child, and trying to care for them for this whole process."

"It's an opportunity to see what it's like at a moment's notice to find your family, find your belongings, and what it's going to take to find safety," says tour guide Mary Jo Frawley, a nurse who has worked with Doctors Without Borders for 17 years.

In the end it seems to matter very little what mock goods visitors chose to take early on in the tour, because they are forced to give up items one by one, paying or bartering for goods and services as they make their way through the packed exhibition.

