The artwork represents the number of refugees worldwide

(CNN) Bostonians this week were met with a stark reminder of the growing refugee crisis as they crossed over Congress Street Bridge and caught site of the city's latest art installation.

Twenty-two figurines can be seen clinging to inner tubes floating below in Fort Point Channel Basin. Each of them represents a daunting number.

The 22 figures are anchored in water that separates South Boston from downtown and feeds into the Boston Harbor.