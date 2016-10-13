Hurricane-level winds possible in Pacific Northwest

Story highlights The remnants of a typhoon could lead to winds of up to 100 mph

A pair of strong storms are set to hit parts of Oregon and Washington

(CNN) Brace yourself, Pacific Northwest. What's left of a typhoon, which has made its way across the ocean, is expected to pummel parts of Oregon and Washington over the next several days.

The National Weather Service has said a pair of strong storms are set to hit the West Coast on Thursday and Saturday.

CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said parts of Washington and Oregon could see gusts of up to 80 mph near coastal ranges Thursday. According to the weather service, rivers are expected to rise, with flooding remaining most likely in the Olympic Peninsula.

"Areas of ponding on roadways will slow Thursday commutes," the weather service said. "Small creeks and streams will rise and flood as well."

After a brief lull, the fierce winds could whip again through the Northwest at up to 100 mph. Hennen, who described this storm as a "monster," said it has the potential to match the pressure levels of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The weather service has cautioned residents to watch out for tree damage due to the high winds.

