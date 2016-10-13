Story highlights More heavy storms are predicted for Saturday

2 tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in northwest Oregon

In Washington state, the Coast Guard rescued 46 people

(CNN) The remnants of a typhoon slammed the Pacific Northwest coast on Friday, spinning off two tornadoes in Oregon and forcing the rescue of 46 people in northwest Washington.

Even stronger storms are forecast for Saturday, with Seattle being a likely target.

The Coast Guard rescued 40 teenagers and six adults near Lake Crescent, Washington, USCG Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi told CNN.

The group was stranded at their camp without power and was blocked in by falling trees, Flockerzi said. The Coast Guard deployed a 29-foot rescue boat that holds seven passengers to take them to safety, Flockerzi said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the northwest Oregon coastal cities of Manzanita and Oceanside.

