Why has the flooding in North Carolina been so bad?

Story highlights Heavy rain plagued North Carolina in the weeks before Matthew's arrival

It could be a week or two before the Lumber River drops below flood stage

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew, the first Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic in nine years, left a trail of destruction from the Caribbean to the Southeastern United States.

After killing hundreds in Haiti, the powerful storm moved north and paralleled the US coast from Florida to the Carolinas. Perhaps its most significant impact in the United States, and certainly the greatest loss of life, occurred inland in North Carolina. At least 29 US deaths were blamed on the hurricane, including 22 in North Carolina, the scene of heavy flooding.

Why did such disastrous flooding occur in a state where Matthew never made landfall, and why are we still seeing new floods more than four days after the storm moved out to sea?

Heavy rain even before Matthew

The setup for flooding in North Carolina began before Matthew was even a named storm. A series of heavy rain events plagued the state in the weeks before Matthew's arrival.

