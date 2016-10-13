You can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Well, today is perfect proof that controversy never sleeps. What kind of controversy? Take your pick. It's everywhere, so here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Russia-US relations
It's not exactly the Cold War. No, this time around it's a little more...direct. Russia and the US don't see eye to eye on plenty of things (Syria, etc.) but now the US is accusing Russia of hacking a voter registration system in Florida. The US is apparently considering a range of "proportional" responses to recent rounds of alleged hacking, which doesn't sound ominous at all. (By the way, Russia flatly denies all of this.)
2. Donald Trump
At this point in the campaign, you could just put a bunch of keywords into a generator and come up with the next day's big headline. Today's is: The Trump campaign is threatening to sue the New York Times. The NYT published a piece featuring two women who said Donald Trump touched them inappropriately. A People Magazine writer published her own allegations late last night. We haven't independently confirmed either accounts.
3. Hillary Clinton
Meanwhile, WikiLeaks released more of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta's e-mails and hackers got a hold of his Twitter account. The e-mail hacks have been embarrassing to the campaign, but Podesta is being very mom-who-just-took-up-yoga about it. "It doesn't feel great," he said "But I am kind of zen about it at this stage, personally."
4. Wells Fargo
The bank's CEO John Stumpf has stepped down. Gee, can't imagine why; maybe it's the huge scandal surrounding nearly two million fake bank and credit card accounts that Wells Fargo workers say they created to meet quotas. Just a wild guess.
5. ISIS
It looks like ISIS has found a new way to spread violence. They apparently used a drone packed with explosives to kill Peshmerga soldiers in Iraq. Officials say it's the first time ISIS used a drone this way. The scary thing is it looks like the drone was some cheap model you can get off the internet.
Breakfast Browse
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
This kitten rescued from Hurricane Matthew will change your life
IT'S WEARING A TUBE SOCK SWEATER YOU GUYS.
Father-friendly law will put more diaper-changing stations in men's rooms
Officer saves baby from choking, becomes her godfather
Please prepare yourself for how devastatingly cute this baby is.
CDC flummoxed by polio-like illness
Polio hasn't been a big threat to children in decades, so why is a very similar illness cropping up around the country?
Janet Jackson is pregnant at 50
And finally ...
"Hey, I know how to do that!"
This German Shepherd can't help but howl with the wolves while watching "Zootopia." (Click to view)