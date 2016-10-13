Suspect killed, two police officers critically injured in Boston shooting

Story highlights Two police officers are wounded while responding to domestic incident call

Suspect, wearing ballistic vest, was killed by police

(CNN) Two Boston police officers were shot and critically injured while responding to a call late Wednesday, police said.

The suspect in the shootings -- who was wearing body armor -- was later killed during an exchange of gunfire with officers, said police commissioner William Evans.

Police received a call regarding a "domestic incident" between two male roommates in East Boston around 11 p.m., Evans said. When officers entered the home, they could be heard on their radios screaming "303" -- which means shots fired and "officer down."

#BPDAlert: Officers were responding to call for a person with a gun at 136 Gladstone Street at 10:51pm when officers came under fire. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2016

Officers dragged their wounded colleagues to safety as more shots were exchanged. The suspect had an assault rifle and wore a ballistic vest, Evans said.

He said police had no choice but to "neutralize" the suspect during the incident.

Read More