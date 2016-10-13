Bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahimi pleads not guilty

Story highlights Ahmad Khan Rahimi pleads not guilty of attempted murder of officers

He was wounded in a police shootout after allegedly setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey

(CNN) Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who was wounded in a shootout with police last month after allegedly setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey, pleaded not guilty Thursday to weapons and attempted murder charges.

Rahimi, 28, whose last name had previously been given as Rahami by authorities, was arraigned in a New Jersey courtroom via Skype from a hospital bed where he has been recovering from wounds suffered in the gunbattle.

His attorney, Peter Liguori, standing at his client's bedside, opened the hearing by telling state Judge Regina Caulfield that the defendant asked that his name be spelled Rahimi.

Liguori entered the not guilty plea on behalf of his client, who said little during the brief proceeding.

Rahimi is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer stemming from the Linden, New Jersey, incident.

Read More