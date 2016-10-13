Story highlights The "Italian Wonder Ways" radiate outward from Rome, taking in surrounding provinces

(CNN) Rome is a magnet for visitors, but sometimes they struggle to escape its pull.

That could change with the launch of a new collection of pilgrimage routes that begin or end in the Italian capital.

The " Italian Wonder Ways " radiate outward from Rome, taking modern day-pilgrims through the provinces of Umbria, Lazio, Tuscany and Marche.

They're seen as smaller-scale rivals to northern Spain's popular Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, but with less emphasis on arduous activity.

These trails showcase some of the finest scenery, food and culture in central Italy.

