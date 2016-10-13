Breaking News

Beyond Rome: Italy's new Wonder Ways

By Daniel Allen, for CNN

Updated 5:33 AM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

One of the five Italian Wonder Ways, the Via Francigena is a medieval walking trail that extends from Canterbury, through France and Switzerland, to Rome, and then onward to Jerusalem.
Via Francigena
Situated in a picturesque valley, the compact medieval city of Itri lies along the Via Francigena del Sud. The route traces its origins to Roman times. It then formed part of the most important paved road of Rome, the Via Appia, connecting the capital to the western port of Brindisi. Along the route, the town of Itri has beautiful churches and bell towers.
Medieval metropolis
A medieval castle built in about A.D. 880 -- and expanded at various times -- dominates the Itri skyline. Built as a fortress, it's surrounded by thick, crenelated walls. A lower cylindrical tower, connected to the main castle by an impressive wall-walk, is popularly known as "the crocodile tower" because prisoners were apparently once fed to a ferocious reptile kept in its watery depths.
Crocodile castle
Just outside Itri, the Via Francigena follows the route of the Appian Way as it passes through the beautiful Parco Naturale dei Monti Aurunci. At various points the original Roman flagstones of the Appian Way are visible, complete with ruts from chariot wheels.
Roman road
In addition to their fascinating culture and frequently dramatic scenery, the Italian Wonder Ways also take modern-day walkers on a gastronomic tour through central Italy. Along the Via Francigena, incredible recipes stem from medieval traditions, such as "testaroli" from Lunigiana (a special type of macaroni) and Siena's famous "panforte" (a delicious dessert). Lying on the Francigena del Sud, the city of Terracina is home to the renowned Moscato di Terracina wines, produced from locally grown white Muscat grapes.
Culinary highlights
Those who choose to explore the Italian Wonder Ways have the option to walk for a few days or a few months. After preparing for five years, Belgian Michel Goletti (pictured), together with his dog Laika, hiked from Inverness in Scotland to Santa Maria di Leuca in southern Italy. Taking in most of the Via Francigena, his 3,350-mile, 200-day journey raised money for a Belgian charity. "It has really been a life-changing experience," says Goletti. "I've met some amazing people."
Epic journey
The Monastery of San Magno, near the city of Fondi, offers respite for pilgrims on the Via Francigena, with free bed and breakfast accommodation. "Everyone is welcome here, irrespective of their religion," says head monk Francesco Fiorillo, who frequently washes the feet of pilgrims as a sign of humility and fraternity.
The care of weary feet
Situated close to the town of Priverno, the Abbey of Fossanova is a Cistercian abbey with an austerely elegant church and tranquil cloisters. Dating back to the thirteenth century, (St. Thomas Aquinas died here in 1274), it's considered the first example of Italian Cistercian architecture. Also in the abbey complex is an interesting medieval museum.
Cistercian treasures
Hiked by pilgrims of all ages, the Via Francigena runs from the Abbey of Fossanova, along the meandering River Amaseno and surrounding farmland, to the nearby ancient town of Priverno. A short drive from Priverno is the Foro Appio Mansio Hotel, one of the finest historical accommodations on the Appian Way.
Rural beauty
Located around 19 miles southeast of Rome, the town of Nemi overlooks Lake Nemi, a small volcanic crater lake that Benito Mussolini famously drained to salvage a pair of Roman barges (that were then later destroyed).
Lakeside town
The scenic, eight-mile Via Francigena hike from Lake Nemi to the larger crater lake of Lake Albano and Castel Gandolfo is popular with both locals and overseas visitors.
Crater lake
Perched on one lip of the crater lake of Lake Albano, Castel Gandolfo is situated about 15 miles south of Rome on the Via Francigena. The traditional summer residence of the pope, it is one of the Castelli Romani -- a series of historic towns nestling amongst the forested Alban Hills. While former popes have often spent years here, Pope Francis, who is well known for his frugality, is said to dislike the place for its ostentatious luxury. The palace's beautifully manicured Barberini gardens can be visited from Monday to Saturday through an online ticketing system. The Hotel Villa Degli Angeli in Castel Gandolfo offers fantastic views over Lake Albano.
Papal palace
All of the Italian Wonder Ways end (or begin) in the Italian capital of Rome, with its own treasure trove of historical architecture.
Journey's end
Story highlights

  • The "Italian Wonder Ways" radiate outward from Rome, taking in surrounding provinces
  • Highlights include spectacular mountain scenery, lakes, castles and palaces

(CNN)Rome is a magnet for visitors, but sometimes they struggle to escape its pull.

That could change with the launch of a new collection of pilgrimage routes that begin or end in the Italian capital.
    The "Italian Wonder Ways" radiate outward from Rome, taking modern day-pilgrims through the provinces of Umbria, Lazio, Tuscany and Marche.
    They're seen as smaller-scale rivals to northern Spain's popular Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, but with less emphasis on arduous activity.
    These trails showcase some of the finest scenery, food and culture in central Italy.
    They're not just aimed at pilgrims either.
    Tailored itineraries created by a hospitality industry consortium cater to folks with different interests and levels of fitness.
    Pilgrims can strike out for a strictly religious or spiritual experience alongside hikers, bikers, families and even travelers on horseback.
    Medieval marvels

    Destination Rome: All trails converge on the Eternal City.
    Destination Rome: All trails converge on the Eternal City.
    Alternatively, they can pick up a map and guidebook and travel independently at their own pace.
    Highlights along the five routes include magnificent medieval towns and cities such as Siena, Assisi, Gubbio, Itri and Anagni.
    There's also the spectacular scenery of the Apennine mountains, volcanic lakes such as Lake Albano and Lake Bolsena, and the Papal Palace of Castel Gandolfo.
    Accommodation ranges from high-end luxury to low budget.
    Marco Aguiari, a dentist from Nemi, near Rome, is one of the first to explore the trails, praising the "diverse scenery, food, wine, culture and opportunity to meet fellow pilgrims and local residents" that they offer.
    "There's something for everyone," he says. "You don't have to be a dedicated hiker or even religious to appreciate them."
    Transcontinental pilgrimage

    One of the five routes, the Via Francigena, is a medieval walking trail that extends from Canterbury, through France and Switzerland, to Rome, and then onward to Jerusalem.
    Meaning "Frankish route", it was once followed by archbishops traveling to the Eternal City to receive papal blessings and paperwork, as well as ordinary religious pilgrims.
    Though it fell out of favor compared with the pilgrimage route to the city of Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain, parts of the Via Francigena have survived until the present day.
    In 2009 the Italian government launched a project to restore the whole Italian section of the route.
    Other routes include the Cammino Francescano Della Marca/Via Lauretana, Via Di Francesco, Via Amerina and Cammino di San Benedetto.
    Chariot tracks

    Old town: Itri boasts beautiful churches and bell towers.
    Old town: Itri boasts beautiful churches and bell towers.
    The Via Francigena del Sud traces its origins all the way to Roman times when it formed part of the most important paved road of Rome, the Via Appia, connecting the capital to the western port of Brindisi.
    Along the route, Itri boasts a number of beautiful churches and bell towers.
    A short drive from Itri, the characterful Grande Albergo Miramare (Via Appia Lato Napoli; +39 0771 320047) is an elegant hotel housed in a former summer residence of Italian Queen Elena di Savoie, and comes complete with its own private beach.
    Just outside Itri, the Via Francigena follows the route of the Appian Way as it passes through the beautiful Parco Naturale dei Monti Aurunci.
    At various points the original Roman flagstones of the Appian Way are visible, complete with ruts from chariot wheels.
    Click through the photo gallery above to see some more trail highlights.

    Daniel Allen is a journalist and photographer based in London and St. Petersburg