CNN Student News - October 14, 2016

Though Russia denies accusations of meddling in the upcoming U.S. elections, questions have been raised about the security of electronic voting in America. Today, find out where vulnerabilities may lie. Also featured: An Asian country is in mourning, following the death of a revered ruler. And we're showing you how Japanese technology helps keep Tokyo's streets uncluttered with bicycles.

1. What infectious disease that spreads through dirty water was reportedly the biggest concern in Haiti, days after Hurricane Matthew devastated parts of the country?

2. What type of format was used in the second U.S. presidential debate, in which audience members asked half the questions to the candidates?

3. Several missiles recently targeted a U.S. warship in the Red Sea. From what war-torn country were these missiles reportedly fired?

4. The young librarian featured on Tuesday's show is one of 11 million people who've been displaced in what nation's war?

5. The Galaxy Note 7, which was recently discontinued, was a smartphone made by what South Korean technology company?

6. President Obama says one U.S. government goal by the 2030s is to send people on a round trip to what location?

7. The government of what East African nation recently declared a state of emergency following a rise in protests and ethnic tensions?

8. What organization, which is part of the United Nations, is asking governments worldwide to put a new tax on sodas in an effort to curb global obesity rates?

9. Name the president of Russia, whose government denies meddling in the upcoming U.S. election despite accusations from U.S. officials.

10. Before his death on Thursday, King Bhumibol Adulyadej was the world's longest-reigning monarch. In what nation did he rule?

