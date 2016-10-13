Story highlights Tyson Fury gives up his three belts

Hopes to return and win them back

Stripped of his UK fighting license

(CNN) Controversial heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has vacated his WBA, WBO and IBO titles to "fully focus on his medical treatment and recovery" after admitting to taking cocaine and battling depression.

Known as "The Gypsy King" because of his traveler heritage, the Briton has not fought since upsetting Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to claim the Ukrainian's four belts.

Fury was stripped of the IBF title just 10 days after the Klitschko clash because of a rematch cause in their contract that meant he could not face the organization's mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov.

He was due to meet Klitschko again in June but pulled out because of an ankle injury. The fight was rescheduled for October 29 but that bout was also canceled after Fury was described as "medically unfit to fight" fight by promoter Hennessy Sports.

The 28-year-old also faces a UK Anti-Doping hearing in November after traces of a banned substance were allegedly found in a urine sample in June. Meanwhile, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed Thursday that Fury's boxer's license had been suspended "pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues."