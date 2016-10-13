Story highlights Trump's campaign has reportedly hoped an increase in negativity will keep turn out low

Los Angeles (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign has a response to Donald Trump's top aides suggesting that they will depressing turnout by going negative: You're too late.

Trump's campaign has been rocked by allegations of sexual assault and a 2005 video that shows the candidate casually talking about groping women. In response, they have pledged "war" on the Clinton campaign, hoping that an increase in negativity will turn off so many Americans that turnout will be dramatically low.

Clinton's campaign, while nodding to the fact that they are concerned about the strategy, have said made a concerted effort to push that they're ground game -- and early voting that is already taking place in a number of battleground states -- will render the strategy moot.

"All of the data that we are seeing is reinforcing that this will be the biggest election and biggest turnout in our history," Robby Mook, Clinton's campaign manager, said on a conference call about turnout with reporters Thursday.

Mook went state by state highlighting turnout numbers that hint at not only a high turnout election, but one that favors Clinton.

