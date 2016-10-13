Gingrich: Sex assault claims against Trump are '30-year-old gossip'

Story highlights Gingrich told CNN he has spoken to Trump about how he should handle the recent allegations

Gingrich said that, if elected, Clinton would appoint "anti-religious bigots to the Supreme Court"

Washington (CNN) Former House speaker and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Newt Gingrich on Thursday dismissed new sexual assault allegations against the GOP nominee, calling them "30-year-old gossip."

"I have no reaction to 30-year-old gossip when I have Hillary Clinton promising to open the American borders to 600 million people," Gingrich told CNN.

"I don't think it's relevant to the choice of the next president, as compared to Hillary Clinton and her anti-Catholic staff that we're learning about through WikiLeaks," he added.

Gingrich was referring to an exchange in hacked emails released by WikiLeaks that show a Clinton spokeswoman making a critical remark about Catholics.

The New York Times on Wednesday reported on explosive new allegations in which two women publicly accused Trump of groping them. One of the incidents allegedly took place in the 1980s.

