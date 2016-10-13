Maureen Dowd: Trump won't answer my calls anymore

Story highlights Maureen Dowd has offered criticisms of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

Dowd has covered four US presidents

Washington (CNN) Maureen Dowd, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times, has spent much of her career roiling Washington with her rapier take on politicians of both parties.

"That's how I see my job, more how power warps people or how they rise to the occasion, remarkably," Dowd told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"I love the human element in the stories. I am as far as you can get from Nate Silver, let's tote up the numbers, big data" journalism, Dowd said. "I just love the effect people can have when they throw their weight against history, how they deal with crises. And the White House is the ultimate pressure cooker."

In this hour-long conversation, Dowd, who is out with a new book called "The Year of Voting Dangerously: The Derangement of American Politics," shares her candid -- and sometimes withering -- insights into this year's presidential candidates, as well as the presidents and other politicians she has covered over her storied career.

Donald Trump used to answer Dowd's phone calls but no longer will, she says, after she posed a number of tough, uncomfortable questions to the candidate, including what the consequences would be if a narcissist became president.

Read More