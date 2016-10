Former history major makes history as librarian of Congress

Story highlights Carla Hayden became the librarian of Congress in September

Washington (CNN) Dr. Carla Hayden made history in September when she was sworn in as the first African-American and female librarian of Congress.

But the nomination and swearing-in process was only the beginning for her 10-year term.

Hayden's plans for the library extend beyond the bookshelves -- she wants to bring the contents of the library to people who might not have direct access to the physical building in the nation's capital.

Founded in 1800, the Library of Congress now houses more than 150 million items ranging from books to photographs to musical instruments and ancient Mesoamerican jade pieces -- all of which Hayden hopes to make available to the curious across the globe.

"I'm going to be tweeting out my discoveries and inviting people to join me on that," Hayden said. Hayden said she also plans to work with the staff on digitizing what she calls the library's "treasures."

