Trump spokeswoman on New York Times report: 'First class seats had fixed armrests'

By Eric Weisbrod, CNN

Updated 11:25 AM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Story highlights

  • Katrina Pierson says the New York Times report is false because the first class seats had fixed armrests
  • CNN has not independently verified Leeds' account

(CNN)Donald Trump's campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson explained Wednesday why she does not believe Jessica Leeds' story reported by the New York Times that Donald Trump touched her inappropriately during a first class flight more than 30 years ago.

"We're talking about the early 1980's," Pierson said on "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon." "First class seats have fixed armrests. So what I can tell you if she was groped on a plane, it wasn't by Donald Trump and it certainly wasn't in first class."
    Leeds' told the New York Times that when sitting next to Trump during a first class flight, Trump lifted the armrest, moved toward her, and then began to grope her.
    CNN has not yet independently confirmed The New York Times report.
