Story highlights Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump's remarks on recently released tapes during a stump speech in Nevada

He called Trump's comments the "textbook definition of sexual assault"

(CNN) Vice President Joe Biden in Nevada Thursday reiterated his claims that Donald Trump's remarks on a recently released tape are the "textbook definition of sexual assault" but added the remarks are consistent with the other ways Trump has "abused power."

"I'm tired of new politicians who want to go to Washington to demean women," Biden told the crowd in Nevada.

"Here's the deal guys, this is totally consistent. ... His admission of what is the textbook definition of sexual assault. I'm talking about Trump obviously," Biden clarified, saying the Republican presidential nominee's comments are "not inconsistent with the way in which he's abused power all along."

Biden, campaigning for Hillary Clinton and Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto in Las Vegas, tied Trump's comments to the real estate mogul's bankruptcy and what Biden called his rooting for the collapse of the housing market "because it was good business."

The vice president also referenced Trump's recent flub in Florida this week, when Biden urged those listening to get out and vote on November 8 but added, "I encourage everyone listening to Trump -- vote on November 28."

