Trump accuser: He touched me 'wherever he could find a landing spot'

Story highlights Jessica Leeds said Trump touched her "wherever he could find a landing spot"

Trump has vehemently denied the accusations

Washington (CNN) A woman who is alleging Donald Trump made unwanted sexual advances to her back in the 1980s told CNN Thursday the Republican presidential nominee touched her "wherever he could find a landing spot."

Jessica Leeds, who was 38 at the time but is now 74, rocked Trump's campaign Wednesday when a story detailing her allegations was published in the The New York Times . She told the Times Trump at one point lifted up an armrest on a flight and grabbed her breast and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

"The guy in the seat across the aisle could see. And I kept thinking, maybe the stewardess is going to come and he'll stop, but she never came," Leeds told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview set to air at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

When asked by Cooper how long Trump touched her, she responded, "I would say it was just about 15 minutes" and he touched her "wherever he could find a landing spot."

She said she decided to tell her story after Trump denied to Cooper during the second presidential debate that he had ever kissed or groped women without consent.

