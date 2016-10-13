Story highlights Jerry Falwell Jr. says he'll vote for Trump despite recent accusations

(CNN) Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. suggested he would vote for Donald Trump even if new allegations of the nominee inappropriately touching women are true.

"I'm going to vote for Trump because I believe he's the best qualified to be president of the United States," Falwell Jr. said in an interview with Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

The New York Times published a report Wednesday that Trump inappropriately touch two women.

According to the Times, the first incident happened nearly three decades ago and the second in 2005. Jessica Leeds told the Times that Trump "grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt", while they were traveling together on a flight. The second accusation came from Rachel Crooks. She claimed that while working as a receptionist at a real estate investment development company, Trump began kissing her, according to the New York Times.

CNN has yet to independently confirm the accounts in the New York Times article.

