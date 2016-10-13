Story highlights Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's Wikipedia page was hacked Thursday

A lewd image of a woman's backside appeared with superimposed text

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's Wikipedia page was hacked Thursday to display a pornographic picture and "a reminder" that voting for Clinton means "nuclear war will be inevitable."

The picture showed a woman's backside that was wallpapered multiple time onto the page with text layered on top.

The text, which included vulgar language, also accused former President Bill Clinton of allegedly raping "women and children."

CNN has reached out to the Clinton campaign for comment.

