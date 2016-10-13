Clinton responds to Judicial Watch questionnaire on email server

Story highlights Clinton responded to questions from Judicial Watch about her private server

Her lawyers express concerns with the scope of the questioning

Washington (CNN) Attorneys for Hillary Clinton submitted written answers Thursday to a series of questions about her private email server, put to her by the conservative legal watchdog group Judicial Watch as part of an ongoing lawsuit.

Throughout the written testimony , Clinton's lawyers raise a series of objections about the scope of the questioning, offering brief responses that are in line with Clinton's past public statements.

The former secretary of state also frequently states that she does not recall having conversations with officials at the State Department regarding some of the specific issues raised by Judicial Watch, including providing access to the server to State Department personnel, or specifically notifying the department of her decision to use the server.

In one response, "Secretary Clinton states that she does not recall being advised, cautioned, or warned, she does not recall that it was ever suggested to her, and she does not recall participating in any communication, conversation, or meeting in which it was discussed that her use of a clintonemail.com e-mail account to conduct official State Department business conflicted with or violated federal recordkeeping laws."

Clinton maintains in the filing that she chose to use a personal email server for "convenience," and she believed her emails to State Department officials were being archived by virtue of the fact that the recipients had government email accounts.

Read More