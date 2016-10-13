Clinton responds to Judicial Watch questionnaire on email server

Story highlights Clinton responded to questions from Judicial Watch about her private server

Washington (CNN) Attorneys for Hillary Clinton submitted written answers Thursday to a series of questions about her private email server, put to her by the conservative legal watchdog group Judicial Watch as part of an ongoing lawsuit.

Throughout the written testimony , Clinton's lawyers raise a series of objections about the scope of the questioning, offering brief responses that are in line with Clinton's past public statements.

Clinton maintains in the filing that she chose to use a personal email server for "convenience," and she believed her emails to State Department officials were being archived by virtue of the fact that the recipients had government email accounts.

She acknowledged however that "she did not consider how emails she sent to or received from persons who did not have State Department email accounts would be searched by the Department in response to FOIA requests."

The filing suggests Clinton relied on her advisers when it came to managing and protecting the server, and does not recall being contact by the State Department during her tenure about preserving her emails.

