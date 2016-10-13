Swing-state polls show Trump path to WH narrowing

Story highlights Recent polls conducted in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan

Surveys show devastating fallout from tape of Trump make lewd comments

(CNN) A trio of state polls released this week show Hillary Clinton's northern "blue wall" holding, as she carries commanding leads across a series of key Rust Belt states.

The polls -- taken after the release of a 2005 recording of Donald Trump talking in a sexually aggressive manner about women -- show Clinton leading in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Coupled with Democrats' advantage in the Electoral College, the slate of polls suggests that only an extremely narrow path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency remains for Trump, who has staked his candidacy in part on flipping some traditionally Democratic states.

Additionally, a Republican National Committee source told CNN's Sara Murray Thursday that the Trump campaign decided to pull resources from the swing state of Virginia, essentially conceding the state to Clinton.

According to CNN's latest battleground map, Trump would need to win one of these states -- Michigan, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania -- to get more than the 270 electoral votes needed for victory, even if he also captured Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Iowa, Nevada, and every other state Mitt Romney won in 2012.

