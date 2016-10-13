Story highlights
San Francisco (CNN)Hillary Clinton is so over this election, she sometimes wants to turn off the TV, unplug the internet and "just look at cat GIFs."
In her first direct response to groping allegations against Donald Trump, Clinton sympathized with voters who have said they are over the 2016 election.
"The whole world has heard Trump brag about how he mistreats women and the disturbing stories just keep coming," Clinton said.
After nodding to other groups that Trump has knocked, the Democratic nominee added, "It makes you want to turn off the news. It makes you want to unplug the Internet or just look at cat GIFs. Believe me, I get it. In the last few weeks I've watched a lot of cats do a lot of weird and interesting things."
Clinton urged her supporters -- and their feline friends -- to not lose hope.
"We have a job to do," she said. "It'll be good for people and for cats."
Clinton is in California for a series of star-studded fundraisers, including one on Thursday in Los Angeles with Sir Elton John.
Trump's campaign has been rocked by a series of allegations of sexual assault and a 2005 video of the Republican nominee making lewd comments about being able to do anything with women because he is famous.
In response, the Trump campaign has declared, what one aide called, "war" against the Clinton campaign, hoping that the scorched earth strategy will depress Democrats and lead to a low turnout election.
Clinton's campaign has tried to work against this, touting registration numbers and urging supporters to turnout to stop Trump.
