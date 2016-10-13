Story highlights Hillary Clinton said she sometimes wants to take a break from the election and "just look at cat GIFs"

The Democratic presidential candidate is on the road in California

San Francisco (CNN) Hillary Clinton is so over this election, she sometimes wants to turn off the TV, unplug the internet and "just look at cat GIFs."

In her first direct response to groping allegations against Donald Trump, Clinton sympathized with voters who have said they are over the 2016 election.

"The whole world has heard Trump brag about how he mistreats women and the disturbing stories just keep coming," Clinton said.

After nodding to other groups that Trump has knocked, the Democratic nominee added, "It makes you want to turn off the news. It makes you want to unplug the Internet or just look at cat GIFs. Believe me, I get it. In the last few weeks I've watched a lot of cats do a lot of weird and interesting things."

Clinton urged her supporters -- and their feline friends -- to not lose hope.

Read More