Clinton to sweep through California for one last star-studded fundraising run

San Francisco (CNN) Hillary Clinton, a candidate who has headlined nearly 70 fundraisers in California during her campaign, will sweep through the Golden State one last time this week for a series of top-dollar fundraisers, according to invitations obtained by CNN.

Clinton will headline fundraisers featuring performances by Sir Elton John and Andra Day in California and a 3,000-person event in Seattle with natives Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

Clinton has made California her personal ATM during her 2016 campaign. Her fundraisers, taken together, have raised more than $90 million for the campaign, according to CNN's estimate based on average ticket prices and attendance figures provided by the campaign.

With the size and price of Clinton's fundraiser, that number will likely come close to topping $100 million by the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday's events, which come less than a month before Election Day, are being branded as Clinton's last on the West Coast, a tactic the campaign is using to raise as much as possible before Clinton spends more time exclusively focused on battleground states.

