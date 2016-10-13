Clinton to sweep through California for one last star-studded fundraising run

Story highlights
- Clinton has headlined nearly 70 fundraisers in California
- The fundraisers, taken together, have raised more than $90 million for the campaign
San Francisco (CNN)Hillary Clinton, a candidate who has headlined nearly 70 fundraisers in California during her campaign, will sweep through the Golden State one last time this week for a series of top-dollar fundraisers, according to invitations obtained by CNN.
Clinton will headline fundraisers featuring performances by Sir Elton John and Andra Day in California and a 3,000-person event in Seattle with natives Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.
Clinton has made California her personal ATM during her 2016 campaign. Her fundraisers, taken together, have raised more than $90 million for the campaign, according to CNN's estimate based on average ticket prices and attendance figures provided by the campaign.
With the size and price of Clinton's fundraiser, that number will likely come close to topping $100 million by the end of the week.
Thursday and Friday's events, which come less than a month before Election Day, are being branded as Clinton's last on the West Coast, a tactic the campaign is using to raise as much as possible before Clinton spends more time exclusively focused on battleground states.
On Thursday, Clinton will headline an afternoon "California Celebrates Hillary" mid-afternoon event that will cost $50,000 to chair. Tickets start at $500. Clinton will be joined by singer Andra Day.
Clinton was scheduled to sweep through California for fundraisers last month, but had to cancel the events due to her pneumonia diagnosis, which sidelined her for the better part of a week. Clinton ended up calling into the fundraiser, but donors who paid to attend last month's event have been given tickets to the Day concert, as well.
Later that evening, Clinton will travel to a dinner concert with Elton John in Los Angeles. This will be the icons second event for Clinton. He also headlined a March fundraiser in New York City.
Tickets for the event, which is expected to be her biggest earner of the week, go from $33,400 to $100,000 for premium seats.
On October 14, Clinton will headline an afternoon event in Seattle featuring performances by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. The event will likely be large: It is being held at Seattle's Paramount Theater, which holds around 2,800.
It is unusual that a candidate break away from the campaign trail for days at a time to fundraise this late in the campaign. But the decision to do so is a sign that while Clinton's fundraising has been record breaking this cycle, much of her top-dollar fundraising stems from events she has to headline.
Clinton's campaign raised a record $154 million in September, breaking the record set by then-Sen. Barack Obama's campaign in August of 2008.
To date, Clinton has raised close to $6 million at three fundraisers in October, according to CNN's estimates.