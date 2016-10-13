Google searches for 'write-in' are off the charts

Story highlights Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are two of the most unpopular presidential candidates ever

Americans are searching for information about "write-ins"

Washington (CNN) Americans have expressed deep misgivings about both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton throughout the course of the presidential race. This week, their distaste is showing up in their search behavior.

Google Trends data indicates that the online searches for "write-in" surged over the last week by more than 2,800%, hitting a record high since 2004. The states with the highest rates of search are not battlegrounds, but Republican and Democratic strongholds.

As of Wednesday evening, three of the top market searches for "write-in" came in solidly Democratic states: Vermont, Delaware and New Jersey. Utah, a reliably red state that no Democrat has won since Lyndon B. Johnson; and Indiana, home to Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, round out the top five.

Related searches to "write-in," according to Google Trends, largely focus on two politicians, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pence, the Indiana Republican. Searches for "is Bernie Sanders a write in candidate" spiked 2,750% in the last week while searches for "write in Mike Pence" spiked 2,400% in the last week.

