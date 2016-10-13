Fox News national poll: Clinton leads Trump by 7

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)A new national poll from Fox News finds Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 7 percentage points among likely voters.
The poll was taken following the second national debate Sunday and the surfacing of a leaked 2005 tape showing Trump making a series of offensive sexual remarks about women.
In the wake of these major campaign events, the poll found Clinton receiving 45% support of likely voters compared to Trump's 38%. Third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein received 7% and 3% support, respectively.
Clinton held a wider lead over Trump in a head-to-head matchup, where she received 49% support to Trump's 41%.
The poll showed Clinton gaining since the last Fox News survey released, which had her up only by 2 percentage points, within the poll's margin of error.
Thursday's poll was largely taken before a series of revelations surfaced Wednesday night from several women alleging Trump had touched them inappropriately. It was also taken as WikiLeaks had continued releasing thousands of emails apparently hacked from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta's personal email account.
Clinton held a 19-point lead among women, a 16-point lead among young voters and a whopping 62-point lead among non-white voters. Trump's performance among likely-voting males was at 5 percentage points higher than Clinton.
The majority of respondents said they did not believe Trump was qualified to be president, while 68% of them said Clinton was either "somewhat" or "very" qualified for the job.
On matters of trust, the gap between the two had narrowed to the point that both were now viewed by only a third of voters as trustworthy.
Additionally, a slim majority said Clinton was a "good role model," while only one-in-five said the same for the Republican nominee.
The poll was conducted October 10-12, using landlines and cell phone interviews, and was based on responses from 1,006 randomly chosen registered voters. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.