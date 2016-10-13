Fox News national poll: Clinton leads Trump by 7

Story highlights The poll was taken the three days following the second national debate Sunday

It also comes after the leaked video of Trump boasting about grabbing women's genitals.

Washington (CNN) A new national poll from Fox News finds Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 7 percentage points among likely voters.

The poll was taken following the second national debate Sunday and the surfacing of a leaked 2005 tape showing Trump making a series of offensive sexual remarks about women.

In the wake of these major campaign events, the poll found Clinton receiving 45% support of likely voters compared to Trump's 38%. Third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein received 7% and 3% support, respectively.

Clinton held a wider lead over Trump in a head-to-head matchup, where she received 49% support to Trump's 41%.

The poll showed Clinton gaining since the last Fox News survey released, which had her up only by 2 percentage points, within the poll's margin of error.

Read More