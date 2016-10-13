Trump details student loan policies, but doesn't mention cost

Story highlights Trump's proposals offered little detail as to how much his plan would cost or how he would pay for it

Trump has frequently said he is asked about student debt more than any other issue on the campaign trail

Columbus, Ohio (CNN) Donald Trump on Thursday offered up his most detailed prescriptions yet to address the student debt crisis, proposing an income-based cap on student loan payments and an ambitious student loan forgiveness program.

Trump, in a meandering speech to a group of rowdy high school and college students, called for a single student loan repayment plan capped at 12.5% of a borrowers' income and suggested borrowers would see their student debt forgiven after 15 years of making full payments.

"We're going to work it out. It'll be a negotiation," Trump said, prompting one student to shout out "Art of the Deal!"

"We're going to work it out big league," Trump added.

But Trump's latest and most-detailed proposals on the issue offered little detail as to how much his plan would cost or how he would pay for it. Trump has repeatedly laid out expensive proposals, such as his sweeping tax cuts, while offering few avenues to avoid ballooning the federal debt, which Trump has said he is concerned about.

