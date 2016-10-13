Trump's moment of reckoning

(CNN) Donald Trump has reached his moment of reckoning -- and it is hard to imagine how his campaign will regain its footing with just 26 days to Election Day.

Presidential campaigns always fear the October surprise. In Trump's case it was a pattern of demeaning behavior toward women that took on new significance after a weekend bracketed by two explosive reports.

CNN has not yet independently confirmed either The New York Times or People Magazine accounts. The Trump campaign described the entire Times article as a "fiction" that amounted to "character assassination." A Trump attorney also issued an open letter to The Times demanding an immediate retraction and apology. The Trump campaign told People magazine: "This never happened. There is no merit or veracity to this fabricated story."

But at a time when voters are already casting their ballots and Trump's path to 270 electoral votes has dramatically narrowed, the campaign is engulfed in a swirl of allegations about Trump's conduct toward women that has crippled its ability to sway undecided voters.

Trump's assertion to CNN's Anderson Cooper in Sunday night's debate that his boasts on the "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women were "just words" -- seemed to inflame controversy.

Several women said his denial of those kinds of actions infuriated them and prompted them to come forward. As the floodgates opened on the conduct of a powerful and litigious figure, several beauty pageant contestants said they felt emboldened to describe Trump's leering, lewd behavior when he owned the Miss USA pageant. Tasha Dixon, a 2001 contestant, told a Los Angeles TV station, Trump entered rooms where "some were topless ... some were naked" as he allegedly inspected and appraised as the owner of the pageant

Photos: Donald Trump's empire Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he's shaped his empire. Hide Caption 1 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City. Hide Caption 2 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together. Hide Caption 3 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve." Hide Caption 4 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999. Hide Caption 5 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice." Hide Caption 6 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004. Hide Caption 7 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated. Hide Caption 8 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages. Hide Caption 9 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon. Hide Caption 10 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007. Hide Caption 11 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009. Hide Caption 12 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996. Hide Caption 13 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Hide Caption 14 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012, shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa. Hide Caption 15 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant. Hide Caption 16 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run. Hide Caption 17 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May. Hide Caption 18 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April. Hide Caption 19 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race. Hide Caption 20 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people." Hide Caption 21 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September. Hide Caption 22 of 23 Photos: Donald Trump's empire Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize," Trump said, referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood." Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released. Hide Caption 23 of 23

Trump has retained his core support despite hits on his credibility. But this time the questions is whether his loyal backers will believe that the wave of allegations are a calculated attempt by his enemies to destroy his campaign in the final weeks.

The problem he faces is that the conduct described by several women aligns exactly with the kind of behavior he bragged about in his own voice to "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush in 2005.

A trio of state polls released this week -- taken after the 2005 recording was published -- show Clinton's northern "blue wall" holding, as she carries commanding leads across a series of key states: She leads Trump by 9 points in Pennsylvania, 11 points in Michigan and 7 points in Wisconsin.

Additionally, a Republican National Committee source told CNN's Sara Murray Thursday that the Trump campaign decided to pull resources from the swing state of Virginia, essentially conceding the state to Clinton.

"We remain absolutely committed to winning in Virginia. While we're reallocating some of our staff strategically to accommodate early voting in nearby priority states such as North Carolina, our campaign leadership and staffing remains strong in Virginia," said John Ullyot, a Trump spokesman, in response to the reports the campaign was pulling out of Virginia.

Trump is now in the foxhole, lashing out at Republican lawmakers like House Speaker Paul Ryan, who refuse to defend him, questioning the credibility of his accusers, and excoriating what he views as a biased press corps that he believes is aiding Hillary Clinton.

"You're a disgusting human being," Trump reportedly told New York Times reporter Megan Twohey when she asked him about the allegations that he touched women inappropriately before publishing the story. "None of this ever took place," he told the newspaper.

The Trump campaign's strategy as each accusation surfaced has been to shift the conversation back to the allegations of sexual misconduct by Bill Clinton (who is not on the ballot), and his charge that Hillary Clinton served as an enabler who tried to damage the credibility of women he was involved with. His stunt of trotting out several of Bill Clinton's accusers at the debate made many Republicans cringe.

Throughout this campaign, Trump has laid out a clear, populist message and set of goals. Nearly any voter, on the other hand, will tell you they aren't sure what Clinton's core message is or what her agenda would be in the White House.

But in these final weeks, when Trump should be making his closing argument, the deluge of scandals surrounding his campaign have swallowed his message. As the polls make clear, Hillary Clinton has benefited -- that effect has elevated her flawed candidacy to something close to a sure bet.

Losing campaigns often try to pinpoint the definitive moment when they knew the race was over.

For John McCain, it was the day the markets collapsed and he insisted the fundamentals of the economy were strong. For Mitt Romney, it was the emergence of a taped fundraiser speech where he said 47% of American voters would never vote for him because they are dependent on government.

It will not be quite as simple to pinpoint one single moment for Trump if he loses on Election Day, because his polls numbers have been sliding ever since his defensive and unpolished performance in the first debate.

"For many voters still struggling with how to vote, all the bad news about Trump -- combined with the questionable things he has personally said over the last 16 months -- have finally created a tipping point that many thought would have come much earlier," said Republican strategist Mike DuHaime, who has advised New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former president George W. Bush.

DuHaime called the Trump campaign's decision to attack Bill Clinton as their response "ludicrous and amateurish," an illustration that "they only understand how to talk to the people already voting for Trump."

"With all of the places where Republicans could legitimately question Hillary Clinton's policy choices" such as her approach to Russia, Syria, tax policy and her US Senate votes, as well as "her overall judgment" in creating her own private email server and the questionable fundraising practices of Clinton Global Initiative, "our nominee has decided to attack her husband instead," he said.

"Maybe it feels good for them to vent 20 years of anti-Bill frustrations but it doesn't help Trump and likely helps Secretary Clinton," he said.