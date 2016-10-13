Ex-contestant: Trump inspected each woman before pageant

Story highlights Samantha Holvey alleges that Trump personally inspected each of the contestants

Trump told radio host Howard Stern in 2005 that he would inspect women in the dressing room

(CNN) A former Miss USA contestant says Donald Trump personally inspected each woman prior to the contest to the point where it was "the dirtiest I felt in my entire life."

Samantha Holvey, the 2006 Miss North Carolina, told CNN that during an event in New York City in the month before the pageant, Trump personally inspected each of the contestants.

"He would step in front of each girl and look you over from head to toe like we were just meat, we were just sexual objects, that we were not people," Holvey said. "You know when a gross guy at the bar is checking you out? It's that feeling."

As a 20-year-old attending a private Southern Baptist college, she said she was not prepared for what she experienced before and during the pageant. She recalled private parties where the contestants mingled with "old, rich drunk guys ogling all over us."

At the time, she said, she told her mother what was going on. The final straw, she said, was when Trump and his wife, Melania, showed up backstage.

