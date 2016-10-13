(CNN) A criminal summons will be issued against New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after a municipal court judge determined probable cause at a hearing Thursday regarding a citizen complaint related to the 2013 lane closures to the George Washington Bridge, according to a court spokesperson.

In his complaint, Bill Brennan accused the Republican governor of official misconduct saying Christie "knowingly refrained from ordering that his subordinates take all necessary action to re-open local access lanes to the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, New Jersey, that had been closed with purpose to injure Fort Lee mayor Mark Sokolich."

Christie is appealing the summons, according to a spokesman.

"This is a dishonorable complaint filed by a known serial complainant and political activist with a history of abusing the judicial system," said Brian Murray, Christie's spokesman in a statement. "The simple fact is the governor had no knowledge of the lane realignments either before they happened or while they were happening. This matter has already been thoroughly investigated by three separate independent investigations. The ruling is being appealed immediately."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office now holds jurisdiction, according to Brendis Wrigley with the Bergen Superior Court Municipal Division.