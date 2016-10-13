Obama on Republicans disavowing Trump: Too little, too late

Story highlights Obama slammed Republicans distancing themselves from Donald Trump

Obama suggested Trump's candidacy has long been filled with hateful statements

Columbus, Ohio (CNN) President Barack Obama railed Thursday against Republicans who have withdrawn their support for Donald Trump only after his vulgar boasts about grabbing women, saying the last year of insulting statements from the GOP nominee should have prompted them never to support Trump in the first place.

"They don't get credit for at the very last minute when finally, the guy they nominated and supported is caught on tape saying things that no decent person would even think, much less say, much less brag about, much less act on," Obama said during remarks at a Democratic dinner in Columbus, Ohio.

"You can't wait until that finally happens and then say that's too much and then think somehow you're showing any kind of leadership and deserve to be elected to the United States Senate."

Obama was speaking as the GOP confronts widespread defections after Trump's lewd comments emerged last weekend. Members of Congress, particularly those facing tough re-election battles, were swift to disavow Trump's comments, and many said they wouldn't vote for him at all.

But the tape of Trump's remarks was only the latest in a series of offensive statements from the Republican nominee, who began his campaign alleging Mexico was sending rapists and drug dealers to the United States, and barely let up on his harsh language as the campaign wore on.

Read More