Tim Kaine's wife has no interest in talking Trump allegations

(CNN)There will be plenty of discussion on the fresh sexual harassment allegations against Donald Trump, but don't expect any contributions from Anne Holton.
Holton, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, said Thursday she has no interest in weighing in on a series of bombshells that have upended the 2016 campaign.
"I am so done with talking about the other side," Holton said during an appearance on CNN's "New Day."
"The most infuriating thing about the craziness on the other side," she added, "is it's keeping us from talking about important stuff."
Trump was rocked Wednesday night with a spate of allegations by women who said the Republican presidential nominee had touched them inappropriately.
Trump has denied all the allegations. His lawyer has asked for a retraction from The New York Times for their reporting.
"It is absurd to think that one of the most recognizable business leaders on the planet with a strong record of empowering women in his companies would do the things alleged in this story, and for this to only become public decades later in the final month of a campaign for president should say it all," said Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, in response to The New York Times.
The allegations came days after The Washington Post unearthed a video from 2005 in which Trump can be heard talking about kissing and groping women without their consent.
Hillary Clinton's campaign called the reports "disturbing" and said they "suggest that (Trump) lied" during Sunday night's debate, when he insisted that the comments on the 2005 video never turned into action.
Holton, meanwhile, isn't going there. On Thursday, she said voters "occasionally" ask her about the more sordid aspects of the campaign.
"I've just declined," Holton said of her response to those voters.