Tim Kaine's wife has no interest in talking Trump allegations

Story highlights Anne Holton, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, says she has no interest in discussing the groping and sexual assault allegations levied against Donald Trump.

Holton says "the most infuriating thing about the craziness on the other side is it's keeping us from talking about important stuff."

(CNN) There will be plenty of discussion on the fresh sexual harassment allegations against Donald Trump, but don't expect any contributions from Anne Holton.

Holton, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, said Thursday she has no interest in weighing in on a series of bombshells that have upended the 2016 campaign.

"I am so done with talking about the other side," Holton said during an appearance on CNN's "New Day."

"The most infuriating thing about the craziness on the other side," she added, "is it's keeping us from talking about important stuff."

Trump was rocked Wednesday night with a spate of allegations by women who said the Republican presidential nominee had touched them inappropriately.

