10 cat gifs that purrrrfectly describe 2016

Story highlights Cats can best tell the story of the crazy 2016 campaign

Hillary Clinton is a fan of feline videos

(CNN) The 2016 election season, to put it kindly, has been a dumpster fire.

During a campaign event on Thursday, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said that even she has turned to watching internet cat gifs to get her mind off the news of the day.

If it works for someone who is making the news, it's certainly worth trying for those of us who are simply over it. Let's take a look at some cat gifs that make the story of the election season more tolerable.

The GOP was taken by storm when Donald Trump bowled over more than a dozen other candidates.

Meanwhile, over on the Democratic side, the race was largely just between Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Read More