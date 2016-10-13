Breaking News

Trump gives America chance to correct course

By Rep. Mike Kelly

Updated 4:26 PM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump, the Republican Party&#39;s presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he&#39;s shaped his empire.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he's shaped his empire.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
Hide Caption
6 of 23
A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp has rejected the class-action suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012, shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012, shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
In June 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announces that he is running for President&lt;/a&gt; during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he will give up the show&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/gallery/first-presidential-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first presidential debate, &lt;/a&gt;which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. &quot;I said it, I was wrong and I apologize,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/07/politics/donald-trump-women-vulgar/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump said,&lt;/a&gt; referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of &quot;Access Hollywood.&quot; Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize," Trump said, referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood." Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
01 Donald Trump 0504 donald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivana08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED 02 trump05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723First Pres debate Trump01 week in politics 1008

Story highlights

  • Mike Kelly: A Republican presidency would have delivered a dramatically better reality for our citizens over past eight years
  • Trump victory next month would be a course correction for our entire union, he says

Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania's 3rd District in Congress. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN)"For of all sad words of tongue and pen, The saddest are these: 'It might have been.'"

John Greenleaf Whittier wrote those words 160 years ago, but they are just as relevant today. Indeed, they serve as a guiding light for the decisions I make every day, whether as a father or a husband or a businessman or a public servant. And in less than one month, those words will guide my decision as a voter.
    Four years ago, I watched our country miss a tremendous opportunity to vastly improve our national well-being when we re-elected President Barack Obama and shunned Mitt Romney.
    Mike Kelly
    Mike Kelly
    To this day, I believe the United States suffered on every measurable level -- economically, societally and internationally -- because of that decision, and I suspect many of my fellow Americans retrospectively agree.
    Why? Because of what "might have been."
    Read More
    Compared to the undeniable chaos of the last four years, a Republican presidency would have delivered a dramatically better reality for our citizens and for the world.
    Domestically, dozens of serious jobs bills would likely have been signed into law; the Environmental Protection Agency's war on American energy, especially coal, would likely have ended; the Keystone XL pipeline would surely have begun construction; comprehensive tax reform could have lowered rates for everyone and made our tax code fairer; corruption at the IRS would more likely have been properly condemned and punished; the Little Sisters of the Poor would no doubt have been left alone to keep caring for the elderly instead of being forced into court for their survival; and so much more.
    Abroad, the war on terrorism could have been waged with resolve, not reluctance; the Islamic State would have been taken seriously at its infancy and exterminated without restraint; the Iran nuclear deal would never have happened; Vladimir Putin's resurgent Russia would have been seen as the geopolitical threat it is, and likely would have been deterred before victimizing our ally Ukraine; even the situation in Syria may well have looked more positive than its current state of agony.
    Yes, these are hopeful hypotheticals. But I don't list them to express useless regret. Instead, they should be seen as affirming that, as much as ever, elections have consequences.
    The course of the next four years is completely in our control and should not be permitted to resemble the last eight years. The challenges of those years still exist, yet for now, so do many of the opportunities. Time will not stand still if we wait to seize them.
    Will Trump&#39;s poll-shy fans surprise elites?
    Will Trump's poll-shy fans surprise elites?
    It is abundantly clear that a President Hillary Clinton, bound to a ruthlessly left-wing base, will simply not be able to break from the Obama trajectory and thus provide the stronger leadership these tough times demand. Only a unified Republican government, unbeholden to the status quo, is capable of confronting today's reality and securing a more prosperous and hopeful future for all Americans.
    This, of course, means making Donald Trump our 45th president.
    To be sure, I've read the big-name newspaper endorsements of Mrs. Clinton. I hear what Hollywood celebrities are saying. And, yes, Mr. Trump's secretly recorded comments remain unacceptable. But I care far more about actions and products than words, and in government the most important product is policy.
    Alexander Hamilton told us, "Energy in the Executive is a leading character in the definition of good government" and that "[a] feeble Executive implies a feeble execution of the government."
    Donald Trump is not feeble, nor without immense energy. And when it comes to what actually matters -- policy -- he will use his energy to empower those outside of Washington, not in it. Only a Trump presidency can undo the current damage caused by explosive government growth and chart a new direction.
    As Obamacare keeps imploding and working families keep suffering, Mrs. Clinton will focus her efforts on patching up the law and keeping it on life support; Mr. Trump has pledged to sign repeal legislation to end the disaster and start fresh.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    New federal regulations, which reached a record high under President Obama (more than 20,000 new rules and an increase in total annual costs of $100 billion since 2009), will undoubtedly keep suffocating our economy under a Clinton administration; a Trump administration would be far more likely to stop the bleeding and let small businesses breathe again.
    And when the unaccountable regulatory state inevitably gets challenged before the Supreme Court, Clinton-appointed justices will ignore the Constitution and let the red tape keep flowing; Trump-appointed justices will do exactly the opposite.
    When it comes to the most urgently needed policy overhauls, a victory for Donald Trump next month would be a course correction for our entire union. The tragedy would come in 2020 if Americans -- worn down from more division, more anxiety and more stagnation -- have to look back at another four wasted years and think those saddest of words: what might have been.