Scary clowns ruining our profession

Judy Quest is a board member and past president of Clowns of America International, an organization of clowns that promotes the craft. She has been a clown for 35 years and has trained hundreds of clowns. She writes regularly for clown journals. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) To begin the discussion of the so-called "scary clowns" that have been frightening and threatening people across the country: It should be stated that these people are NOT clowns, they are impostors. They wear masks rather than makeup, and they bring fear, not fun!

A REAL clown is a person who is part of a long, long tradition. We go to school to learn our makeup, costume and craft. Our only goal is to bring joy and laughter to the world.

Judy Quest

It takes most clowns over an hour to get ready to dress to perform -- and the makeup, costumes and especially the shoes are very expensive. We are continually learning the craft: REAL clowns can make balloons, paint fun faces, do silly magic, perform in skits and in parades.

The appalling news about impostors has affected the clown world in many ways.

Many clowns make their living doing parties, corporate events and working in many other venues. Jobs have been canceled because of the public fear engendered by the impostors. This is taking people's livings away. Even Ronald McDonald is scaling back . I personally was asked not to come to a citywide charity run last Sunday that I had been doing for 20 years.

