Russia is happy with its new status in the world

But in Russia, they are widely seen as a justifiable response to a quarter of a century of Western dominance

Matthew Chance is CNN's senior international correspondent.

(CNN) During the Cold War, two Great Powers faced each other in a military standoff.

When it all ended, one power -- now called Russia -- lost control of vast swathes of territory.

Adding insult to injury, much of that land was absorbed by its former Western rivals, NATO and the European Union.

In the years after the Soviet collapse, Russian society descended into chaos and poverty.

Its leaders stood by, impotently, as former allies in the Balkans and the Middle East were bombed and toppled.

