Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) For those who annually pay attention to such things (other writers, mostly), the Nobel Prize in Literature always offers an occasion for often-impassioned chatter over who won and, even more ardently, who didn't.

For every fan who delights over, say, Canadian Alice Munro being acknowledged by Stockholm three years ago for her long career achieving mastery of the short story, there are at least three or more spoilsports insisting that a Nobel Prize for American novelist Philip Roth and his formidable and influential body of work is long overdue.

This year? Hoo-boy.

Those who believed the whispers that Bob Dylan was lined up for a Nobel Prize in Literature were somebody's idea of a joke got the shock of their lives when the singer who penned "Blowin' in the Wind," "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Don't Think Twice," "Subterranean Homesick Blues" among scores of other unforgettable songs, and shook up the folkie universe a half century or so ago by bringing amplifiers with him to perform at Newport, was added to the ranks of Nobel literary laureates whose numbers include Thomas Mann, Samuel Beckett, Doris Lessing, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Toni Morrison, Saul Bellow, Albert Camus, William Faulkner, W.B. Yeats and (wait for it) Winston Churchill

Churchill's been dead about as long as Dylan's been using electric guitars. And, yet, there are those so aggrieved by the iconic British Prime Minister receiving a literary Nobel for his writing, including the long and now little-read history of World War II, that they want to sue his ghost to get it back so they could give it to a more deserving ghost who didn't get it when alive. Vladimir Nabokov, say, or Jorge Luis Borges or James Baldwin or... or ... well, you see the problem. Everybody.

