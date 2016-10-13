Cyndi Lauper: Hillary Clinton was born for this moment

Breaking News

Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party&#39;s nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
Arkansas&#39; first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
The Clintons celebrate Bill&#39;s inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of &quot;60 Minutes&quot; after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies&#39; Garment Workers Union.
During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband&#39;s running mate, Al Gore, and Gore&#39;s wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons&#39; business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook &quot;It Takes a Village&quot; in 1997.
The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, &quot;I did not have sexual relations with that woman.&quot; In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having &quot;inappropriate intimate contact&quot; with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
Clinton holds up her book &quot;Living History&quot; before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea&#39;s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of &quot;convenience,&quot; but admits in retrospect &quot;it would have been better&quot; to use multiple emails.
Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a &quot;Tonight Show&quot; skit in September 2015.
Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October 2015. &quot;I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together,&quot; she said during the 11-hour hearing. &quot;I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done.&quot; Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a &quot;systemic breakdown&quot; as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October 2015. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. &quot;The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Enough of the emails. Let&#39;s talk about the real issues facing the United States of America.&quot;
Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October 2015.
Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
After Clinton became the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. &quot;To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president,&quot; Clinton said. &quot;Tonight is for you.&quot;
Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
Clinton arrives at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in New York on September 11. Clinton, who was diagnosed with pneumonia two days prior, left early after feeling ill. A video &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/11/politics/hillary-clinton-health/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;appeared to show her stumble&lt;/a&gt; as Secret Service agents helped her into a van.
Story highlights

  • Cyndi Lauper: Hillary Clinton has worked passionately and successfully in public service for decades
  • She says election boils down to kind of America we want: inclusive and just for all
  • Lauper: Clinton's Supreme Court picks will be key to that

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winning artist, and a longtime advocate for women's and LGBT equality. She appeared in 2010 on "The Celebrity Apprentice." She is a surrogate for the Clinton campaign. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)I would like to discuss this election season.

Let's set aside that Hillary Clinton is the first woman ever to win her party's nomination for president on a Democratic or Republican ticket. That is hard for me to do, since the realization that the first vote I ever cast for president of the United States was for Shirley Chisholm — 44 years ago — reminds me of how long it's taken for women to get to this moment. But, let's set that aside, too.
    Cyndi Lauper
    Cyndi Lauper
    Hillary Clinton has worked passionately, doggedly and relentlessly over her political career to get health care for the children and the disabled in this country who wouldn't have had health care otherwise. And, when she was a senator from New York, she fought to provide health benefits for the first responders on 9/11. That's just the start of it. She has fought for women's civil rights and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) civil rights.
    She's done a ton more in her 40 years of public service and experience, including working on both sides of the aisle to make things happen for us. But, let's just set all that aside for a moment.
    What does this election boil down to? I think it boils down to America. It's about people living in poverty. It's about Black Lives Matter. It's about immigrant families being treated like human beings. I think it's about tolerance for all people of all religions, even those who do not believe. It's about LGBT people being able to be who they are and thrive. It's about women's equality, dignity and respect. And, I think it's about our Earth's future.
    So who will protect all this? In my mind the Supreme Court will. And who will appoint the next Supreme Court justices? The next president of the United States will. With all the gridlock in Washington, perhaps the most important thing the next president will do is appoint Supreme Court justices. We have a vacancy now and are likely to have others during the next president's term.

    Now, remember when I asked you to set all that stuff about Clinton aside? Don't. Please remember all of it when you vote.
    I think Hillary Clinton was born for this moment, to make the choices that are going to best lead our country through this time. To be clear, I am proud that Hillary Clinton is the first woman to be nominated by her party for president of The United States. But that is not why I am voting for her. I am voting for Hillary Clinton because she is the best person for the job.