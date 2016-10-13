Story highlights Allan Massie: Poets, even if they don't strum on a guitar, now write poems to be performed

(CNN) The award of this year's Nobel Prize in Literature to Bob Dylan will surprise many. Perhaps it shouldn't. The judges of the Swedish Academy have a record of pulling unexpected rabbits from hats.

Sometimes they give their prize to an author who writes in a language that, one suspects, none of the judges can read, sometimes to a writer who is fairly obscure, even in his or her country.

Just occasionally it goes -- as it has this year -- to a popular writer. Sometimes too, it seems like a good conduct medal: For instance, the 1991 winner, South African novelist Nadine Gordimer, was an opponent of apartheid and a friend of Nelson Mandela's.

The first Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded in 1901, and writers of verse and poetry in English have actually done rather well over the years. Kipling got it in 1907, though the citation suggests it was for his fiction rather than his poetry.

Rabindranath Tagore, who wrote in both his native Bengali and English, got it in 1913. Then came W.B. Yeats (1923), T.S. Eliot (1948), Derek Walcott (1992) and Seamus Heaney (1995).