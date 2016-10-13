Breaking News

Dylan's Nobel Prize win: The times they are a-changin'

By Allan Massie

Updated 1:14 PM ET, Thu October 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bob Dylan smokes a cigarette circa 1966. Dylan&#39;s music spoke to a generation of people during the 1960s, a tumultuous decade that forever changed America. He went on to become a rock &#39;n&#39; roll legend and influence many musicians to come. In October 2016, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan for &quot;having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.&quot;
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Bob Dylan smokes a cigarette circa 1966. Dylan's music spoke to a generation of people during the 1960s, a tumultuous decade that forever changed America. He went on to become a rock 'n' roll legend and influence many musicians to come. In October 2016, the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Dylan performs in 1961 at The Bitter End club in New York City. His first album, &quot;Bob Dylan,&quot; debuted in 1962 and consisted mostly of old folk songs.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan performs in 1961 at The Bitter End club in New York City. His first album, "Bob Dylan," debuted in 1962 and consisted mostly of old folk songs.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Joan Baez and Dylan perform during the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, on August 28, 1963.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Joan Baez and Dylan perform during the March on Washington, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, on August 28, 1963.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Dylan performs on stage in the 1960s. Dylan was known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan performs on stage in the 1960s. Dylan was known in his early career for playing the guitar and the harmonica, and for his distinctive vocal phrasing.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Dylan listens to recordings of his album &quot;Highway 61 Revisited&quot; in 1965. It contained &quot;Like a Rolling Stone,&quot; which went to No. 2 on U.S. charts.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan listens to recordings of his album "Highway 61 Revisited" in 1965. It contained "Like a Rolling Stone," which went to No. 2 on U.S. charts.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
George Harrison and Dylan perform in the Concert for Bangladesh, held August 1, 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concert earned them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
George Harrison and Dylan perform in the Concert for Bangladesh, held August 1, 1971 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The concert earned them the Grammy Award for Album of the Year along with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Leon Russell, Ravi Shankar and Ringo Starr.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Dylan appears on set for the film &quot;Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid&quot; in 1973. Dylan also recorded the soundtrack for the film.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan appears on set for the film "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" in 1973. Dylan also recorded the soundtrack for the film.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Dylan performs on stage at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan performs on stage at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Dylan performs with Robbie Robertson of The Band, right, and Van Morrison at The Band&#39;s farewell concert in 1976.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan performs with Robbie Robertson of The Band, right, and Van Morrison at The Band's farewell concert in 1976.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Dylan performs with Tom Petty at Farm Aid in Chicago in 1985.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan performs with Tom Petty at Farm Aid in Chicago in 1985.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Dylan poses for a photo with David Bowie in 1985.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan poses for a photo with David Bowie in 1985.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform together in 1990.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform together in 1990.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Performance artist Michael Portnoy is taken off stage during Dylan&#39;s performance at the Grammy Awards in 1998. Portnoy had been hired as part of the background dancers for the performance, but his shirtless interruption was not planned and he was carted off stage.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Performance artist Michael Portnoy is taken off stage during Dylan's performance at the Grammy Awards in 1998. Portnoy had been hired as part of the background dancers for the performance, but his shirtless interruption was not planned and he was carted off stage.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Dylan performs in Brighton, England, in 2002.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan performs in Brighton, England, in 2002.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Dylan appears with actress Jessica Lange during a news conference for the movie &quot;Masked and Anonymous&quot; in 2003. Dylan co-wrote the movie and starred in it.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan appears with actress Jessica Lange during a news conference for the movie "Masked and Anonymous" in 2003. Dylan co-wrote the movie and starred in it.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Dylan poses for photos at the University of St. Andrews after he received an honorary degree at the Scottish school in 2004.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan poses for photos at the University of St. Andrews after he received an honorary degree at the Scottish school in 2004.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Dylan performs during the Grammy Awards in 2011. Dylan has won 10 Grammys in his career, as well as one Golden Globe Award and one Academy Award.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
Dylan performs during the Grammy Awards in 2011. Dylan has won 10 Grammys in his career, as well as one Golden Globe Award and one Academy Award.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dylan in the East Room of the White House in 2012. The award is the country&#39;s highest civilian honor. &quot;I remember, you know, in college, listening to Bob Dylan and my world opening up, &#39;cause he captured something about this country that was so vital,&quot; Obama said.
Photos: Bob Dylan: Voice of a generation
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dylan in the East Room of the White House in 2012. The award is the country's highest civilian honor. "I remember, you know, in college, listening to Bob Dylan and my world opening up, 'cause he captured something about this country that was so vital," Obama said.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
03 bob dylan01 bob dylan02 bob dylan04 bob dylan05 bob dylan07 bob dylan06 bob dylan08 bob dylan09 bob dylan10 bob dylan11 bob dylan12 bob dylan13 bob dylan14 bob dylan15 bob dylan16 bob dylan17 bob dylan18 bob dylan

Story highlights

  • Allan Massie: Poets, even if they don't strum on a guitar, now write poems to be performed
  • Some will accuse the Swedish Academy of deserting its high standards, he says

Allan Massie is an author, journalist and fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. In 2013 he was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to literature. The opinions in this article belong to the writer.

(CNN)The award of this year's Nobel Prize in Literature to Bob Dylan will surprise many. Perhaps it shouldn't. The judges of the Swedish Academy have a record of pulling unexpected rabbits from hats.

Sometimes they give their prize to an author who writes in a language that, one suspects, none of the judges can read, sometimes to a writer who is fairly obscure, even in his or her country.
    Just occasionally it goes -- as it has this year -- to a popular writer. Sometimes too, it seems like a good conduct medal: For instance, the 1991 winner, South African novelist Nadine Gordimer, was an opponent of apartheid and a friend of Nelson Mandela's.
    The first Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded in 1901, and writers of verse and poetry in English have actually done rather well over the years. Kipling got it in 1907, though the citation suggests it was for his fiction rather than his poetry.
    Rabindranath Tagore, who wrote in both his native Bengali and English, got it in 1913. Then came W.B. Yeats (1923), T.S. Eliot (1948), Derek Walcott (1992) and Seamus Heaney (1995).
    Read More
    The Nobel has gone to nine American novelists and short-story writers and one dramatist (Eugene O'Neill), but Dylan is the first American poet to receive it, unless you count Eliot, who was a British subject long before winning the Nobel, or the 1987 laureate, Joseph Brodzky, who, at the ceremony identified himself as "Jewish, a Russian poet, English essayist and American citizen."
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 12: Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 17th Annual Critics&#39; Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 12: Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

      JUST WATCHED

      Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize in Literature 01:19
    The Nobel citation declares that Dylan has been awarded the prize "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." Well, it's certainly a great tradition, though not one to which the Swedish Academy has paid any attention till now.
    Otherwise -- who knows? -- it might have chosen to honor Cole Porter and Frank Loesser. One difference is, I suppose, that Dylan has written songs for himself, and the songwriters of Broadway and Tin Pan Alley wrote numbers for other singers.
    Nevertheless the words are there on the page, with the music sounding in your ear as you read -- just like Dylan's.
    Some doubtless will frown and curl the lip, accusing the Swedish Academy of deserting its high standards, dumbing down, succumbing to populism or making a bid to escape the charge of being elitist -- even though by any measure every prize is unavoidably.
    Lighter-hearted critics may just say the sober Swedes are letting their hair down and being mischievous. Certainly, Dylan is popular -- far more popular than recent Nobel laureates such as Elfriede Jelinek and Herta Müller. So what? A lot of the best art is popular.
    There's another way of looking at this award. We have been moving for decades now from a print culture to an audiovisual one.
    It's not that print is dying and that people don't still write novels and poems to be read alone in silence; it's just that print has lost its dominance.
    Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for Literature
    Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for Literature

      JUST WATCHED

      Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for Literature

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize for Literature 01:03
    Lots of poets, even if they don't strum on a guitar, now write poems to be performed, poems to be heard, rather than poems to be read, just as minstrels and troubadours of the pre-Gutenberg age did.
    So in honoring Dylan the Swedish Academy is moving with the times and reflecting this cultural change.
    This doesn't of course mean that next year it won't give its literature prize to the author of an 800-page experimental novel written in what is called "a minority language," or for work such as that of Sigrid Undset, the 1928 laureate who won "principally for her powerful description of Northern life during the Middle Ages."