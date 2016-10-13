Bob Dylan deserves the Nobel

Story highlights Jay Parini: Bob Dylan has written songs that speak to our deepest concerns

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "New and Collected Poems, 1975-2015."

(CNN) From the early '60s to today, decade after decade, Bob Dylan, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, has filled our heads with language that both interprets and transforms the realities we confront. I've gone to sleep many nights with stanzas of Dylan floating in my head, the words attached to the haunting notes. "Ah, but I was so much older then, I'm younger than that now," I often say to myself, taking the line from "My Back Pages."

Popular singers have meant a great deal to generations before: Crosby, Sinatra and Elvis Presley come to mind. But Dylan actually wrote the words he sang.

And not just sweet love poems. Dylan challenged us again and again: "How many deaths will it take till they know / That too many people have died?" Those words underscored, even explained, my reaction to the Vietnam War. It brought up echoes of countless deaths in the name of freedom, and has been something of a battle cry for me personally ever since. Too many people have died, and it's worth putting every ounce of energy we have into trying to ease the catastrophe.

One can't even begin to explain the ferocity and magic of "Desolation Row," where he alludes to Eliot and Pound "fighting in the captain's tower." One sensed that Dylan was there with the captains, himself an officer in the poetic ranks, struggling to express the fear and loneliness that besets us all. And he did so in his usual antic style, matching and mixing allusions from a broad range of sources, from fairy tales to science, from the Bible to Shakespeare.

The political strand in his work has often been noted, with so many vivid lines -- as in "It's Alright, Ma," where he cries: "Even the president of the United States / Sometimes must have to stand naked." Can this ever have seemed more relevant?

