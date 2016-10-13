Billy Bush: The worst kind of bystander

Story highlights Todd Henneman: Bush's exit from "Today" serves as a lesson about how our small choices may have big consequences.

Budding research hints at the potential of bystander intervention in situations like these, writes Henneman.

Todd Henneman teaches journalism and media ethics at California State University, Long Beach, and developed a bystander-intervention curriculum at the University of Southern California. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The most powerful man on the "Access Hollywood" bus wasn't Donald Trump. It was Billy Bush.

Todd Henneman

Bush's expected exit from "Today" serves as a lesson to boys and men about how the small choices in our daily lives may have big consequences. Bush had the power to denounce Trump's predatory comments and tell him that's not how anyone should behave. Rebuffing these statements would have not only preserved his own dignity but could have also perhaps protected future women from being subject to similar experiences.

Imagine if the recording captured this exchange instead of what it actually captured:

Trump: "I moved on her, actually. You know, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her and I failed. I'll admit it. I did try and f--- her. She was married."

Bush: "Whoa, man! That's messed up. Think about how she felt in that moment. You really should stop and think about your actions."

