Car bomb kills at least 17 near Syria-Turkey border crossing

Story highlights Car bomb near Bab al-Salam border crossing kills at least 17 people, rights group says

The dead include 14 Syrian rebels

(CNN) At least 17 people were killed and dozens more wounded when a car bomb exploded near a Syrian rebel military base close to the border with Turkey, a UK-based rights group said Thursday.

The blast, in the Azaz district of greater Aleppo province, occurred Thursday near the rebel-controlled Bab al-Salam border crossing with Turkey, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The dead included 14 Syrian rebels, and the number of critically wounded could mean more fatalities, according to SOHR.

Video from the border crossing showed a chaotic scene near a charred SUV as paramedics tended to the wounded and loaded covered bodies onto ambulances. A crying man, his hands on his head, moved through the crowd.

The attack comes one week after at least 29 Syrian rebels were killed in a suicide attack against their position on the Syrian-Turkish border, according to SOHR.

Read More