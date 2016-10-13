(CNN) Fierce fighting in the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo has claimed the lives of more civilians -- including children -- on both sides of the front lines in the past 48 hours.

The deaths came a day after five children were killed when rebels shelled a nursery in another government-held neighborhood of the city.

Meanwhile, regime warplanes conducted at least 20 airstrikes on the rebel-held neighborhoods in eastern Aleppo overnight into Thursday, the observatory reported, saying the exact number of dead and wounded is unclear.

However, the White Helmets -- a volunteer civil defense group -- said at least 13 people were killed and more than 25 injured after airstrikes targeted neighborhoods in the east of the city.

The group said it expected this number to rise.

JUST WATCHED Syrian child cries for father after airstrikes Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Syrian child cries for father after airstrikes 00:44

Fresh Syria talks

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Saturday with foreign ministers from Russia and other countries in Lausanne, Switzerland, to "discuss a multilateral approach to resolving the crisis in Syria, including a sustained cessation of violence and the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries," the State Department said Wednesday.

The talks in Lausanne, which would include regional powers, would come at a time when Moscow faces mounting pressure over the deaths of civilians in the Syrian military's Russian-backed assault on Aleppo.

France wants dialogue with Russia

France is also taking diplomatic steps after days of tension with Russia over Syria.

France and Russia FMs spoke by telephone this morning. @JeanMarcAyrault reaffirmed France's will to continue dialogue with Russia. — France Diplomacy (@francediplo_EN) October 13, 2016

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, by phone Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers discussed the situation in Syria, the ministry said, with Ayrault underlining the urgent need to break the current impasse and halt the bombardment of Aleppo to allow in humanitarian aid and open the possibility of renewed negotiations toward a political solution in the Syrian conflict.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had canceled a planned visit to France next week. The move was an apparent snub to French President François Hollande, who suggested Moscow was guilty of war crimes in Syria.

Lavrov blames US for ceasefire collapse

Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, told CNN he hoped that the weekend discussion in Switzerland might "launch a serious dialogue on the basis of the principles contained in the Russian-American deal," the ceasefire agreement that collapsed last month.

JUST WATCHED Russia's Lavrov responds to war crimes allegations Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Russia's Lavrov responds to war crimes allegations 11:15

He pointed the finger at the United States for the failure of the deal.

"The violation of the ceasefire happened by the American coalition who attacked the Syrian government, which they were not supposed to do, and which they said they would never plan," Lavrov said.

The days-long deal crumbled after a strike by US-led coalition warplanes on a Syrian army post killed dozens of troops. The US military did not dispute the strike but characterized it as "unintentional" and relayed its "regret" to Syria through Russia, saying the intended target had been ISIS.